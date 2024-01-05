A St. John's retirement home is closing for renovations, forcing its elderly residents to find new lodgings

Mary Dillon, who turned 89 on Friday, is worried that when renovations are completed the accommodations will be too expensive for her. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

Kingsway Living is closing Bonaventure Retirement Home in St. John's for renovations, forcing its occupants to find new housing by the spring.

Resident Mary Dillon says the building's poor condition and a recent illness outbreak are likely to blame.

Dillon, 89, said she's lived at the residence — tucked behind Holy Heart High School — for 17 months, and in the past few weeks several of the 16 residents have been struck by an illness that resulted in vomiting and diarrhea.

She recently told CBC News she had the illness twice but has recovered. She said she's concerned that all the residents are only being cared for by a single person.

On Jan. 4, Dillon said the home's management told residents the building was temporarily closing for an unknown period of time for renovations.

All 16 have to find new places to live by April 4, according to a letter from management obtained by CBC News.

In that letter, general manager Lynette Barrett told residents that Kingsway Living had consulted with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services, "and through discussion have deemed it necessary to temporarily close Bonaventure Retirement Home for renovations and improvements."

Barrett added they are required to give 90 days' notice and a nurse and social worker assigned to the home will work with residents to help them find new places to live.

"We will be working with them to make sure that this happens smoothly and efficiently," Barrett said.

Kingsway CEO Heather Brown didn't respond to requests for comment on the reasons for the renovations. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

CBC News reached out to Kingsway Living CEO Heather Brown for an interview, but over email she confirmed only that the renovation was happening and that they would help residents find new accommodations.

Brown did not respond to additional requests for an interview.

Meanwhile, Dillon is also worried that after the renovations are complete, the price for her accommodation will have gone up.

"I mean, they're so tight as it is. And if they're going to spend the money like that, you know damn well they're going to put the rent up," said Dillon. "We can leave our name with them and when it's all done we can come back. But I mean, sure Jesus, I could be dead and rotting by then."

Dillon is also worried other problems might come up during that process so it becomes more cost-effective to tear the building down.

N.L. Health Services did not respond in time for publication.

Illness at home

Dillon had initially reached out last week to CBC News to voice her concerns about an illness that was affecting residents at the retirement home — including six residents who were ill at once — saying there was only one member on staff responsible for caring for them all.

Dillon wonders if the recent illnesses spreading through the home is tied to poor conditions in the aging building, like leaky pipes.

"The pipes are leaking in, the ceilings are wet — I mean, you're going to get mould and mould is going to make us all sick," she said.

Kingsway Living, which owns Bonaventure Retirement Home, announced to residents on Thursday the building will be closing for renovations and they have to be gone by April 4. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

CBC News asked Brown for comment on the cases of illness at the home and to confirm that only one person was on staff to care for residents but she didn't confirm that there was an outbreak.

"While I cannot comment on residents' personal health information, I can confirm Kingsway Living works with [N.L. Health Services] to ensure compliance with the personal-care home operating standards set in place by the government of Newfoundland and Labrador, which includes staffing to ensure safe[ty] of our residents. I can confirm staffing has been maintained at all times at Bonaventure Retirement Home," Brown wrote.

Brown did not respond to followup inquiries about whether she was aware of multiple ill residents or about staffing levels.

Ultimately, Dillon thinks renovations are needed to improve the aging property.

"I'm glad that they are doing something with it because it was getting worse and worse," said Dillon. "You didn't feel safe."

