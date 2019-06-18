Americans arrested for bomb threat and defamatory post get bail in St. John's

Two American women were granted bail Tuesday in St. John's after allegedly making bomb threats and publishing defamatory statements on Twitter.

Hepzibah Nanna, 28, and Sharyn Richardson, 42, must each pay $2,500 in bail, and must abide by several conditions handed down by the judge.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it was called to the St. John's International Airport about suspicious activity Friday. The two women allegedly made a bomb threat on Twitter, and after an investigation, police officers arrested the two women at the airport on Sunday.

Nanna, a resident of Maryland, and Richardson, who is from Texas, must live at their American addresses and are not allowed to fly.

Hepzibah Nanna is led out of the courtroom in handcuffs Tuesday afternoon. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The judge also ruled the women have to stay away from weapons, are not allowed to contact the victims of their alleged defamatory tweets and must stay off social media.

Large online following

It is unclear why the women were in St. John's, however according to a website allegedly run by Nanna, she was on a "revival tour" that advertised a stop in Prince Edward Island this month.

Nanna has 90,000 followers on Facebook, where she uploads sermons of God.

She also has several books listed on Amazon and refers to herself as having a "radical, hold-nothing-back, intimate, heart-to-heart relationship with Jesus."

She also indicates online that she is a survivor of Satanic ritualistic abuse and is now a spiritual advisor for others.

The women's next court date is set for August 2.

