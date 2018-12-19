Man arrested after claiming to have explosives at Health Sciences Centre in St. John's

The largest hospital in the province declared a code black on Wednesday morning, sending staff and patients out into the street.

A code black is called when a hospital receives a bomb threat or suspicious package. Police say a man inside the hospital claimed to have an explosive device.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary got a call about an explosives threat at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's just before 7 a.m, according to a release sent Wednesday morning.

Police said a man allegedly entered the hospital and claimed he had explosives.

There’s a swarm of people heading back in the building, most of which were sitting in the staff parking lot waiting it out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/PBQbeape8g">pic.twitter.com/PBQbeape8g</a> —@ryancookeNL

When the RNC arrived on scene, the area was cordoned off. Police said they found no explosives on the 42-year-old man and that they were able to arrest him without further incident.

He was charged with uttering threats to cause death, uttering threats to cause property damage, and causing a disturbance and will appear in court later in the day on Wednesday.

Health Sciences Centre staff were given the go-ahead to get on with their day shortly before 8 a.m. once police determined there were no explosives in the building, said the release.

Eastern Health said the hospital was not evacuated, but that people were not allowed to enter while the incident was happening.

Staff outside the building told CBC News they were told to leave.

It's unclear how much of an effect the code black had on the hospital operations, but ambulances were diverted during the brief shutdown.

