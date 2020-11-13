Endless Zoom calls invaded his life. Then he noticed intrusions everywhere

Atlantic Voice 26:10 Atlantic Voice: Rennie's River Walk Like many Bojan Furst has taken up daily walks to deal with the pandemic. This week on AV, he invites listeners on his stroll along St. John’s Rennie’s River Trail. It’s a place of refuge from the many invasions we now face. 26:10

On March 18, officials announced three presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

That day, the government declared a public health emergency. The university I work at issued a work-from-home order. The schools were already closed. I watered my office plants and took my laptop home. On that day in late winter, we were all thinking of this pandemic in terms of weeks — not months.

By next Monday, March 23, there were 24 confirmed cases and the restaurants, hair salons, and retail shops closed. A week later, there were 152 cases.

That was the beginning of the pandemic, and the start of a new routine that invaded every aspect of our lives.

Four of us live in a two-bedroom row house — bright green with an old-fashioned red storm door. You can keep that door half opened with a hook fastener. We knew it would get a little tight with all four of us working or taking classes from home, but it felt safe and cozy.

What we didn't expect was a parade of co-workers, international colleagues and, sometimes, complete strangers interrupting our daily lives.

Every barrier separating work from home was crumbling under the onslaught of Zoom meetings. It became acceptable to schedule video calls at 7 in the evening. To ask for house tours. My inbox was littered with invitations to Zoom cocktails, Zoom poetry readings, Zoom exercise classes, and, of all things, Zoom mindfulness and breathing exercises… I needed an out. We all needed an out.

Time for a walk

Rennie's River pours out of Long Pond. Three kilometres later it empties into Quidi Vidi Lake. It meanders through some of the most affluent neighbourhoods in the city. A trail runs along the river and around both lakes. The entire walk is just over 12 kilometres long.

In April, as the frequency of online meetings grew exponentially, that river trail became my escape route.

I am a photographer. The number of frames I made along that river was one curve I was not about to flatten.

In the meantime, our viral nemesis was doing what viruses do so well: taking over the world.

Rennie's River in St. John's runs from Long Pond to Quidi Vidi Lake. It's a popular urban walking trail for city residents. (Bojan Fürst)

South African virologist Ed Rybicki, from the University of Cape Town, calls viruses "organisms at the edge of life."

"Viruses in terms of molecular biology are indisputably alive, whereas a lot of classic biologists would tell you that they are not, because they don't move and don't have a classic metabolism," he said in a Skype conversation one afternoon.

"That's completely beside the point. What they do is they get inside the cells and they take them over. That's the virus. That's the virus actualizing itself."

I couldn't help but think that the viruses were outsmarting us

He pointed out that everything alive has a viral infection. As many as 80 per cent of organisms in the sea die from viruses, but they also affect our food quality and degrade crop yields.

After my conversation with Rybicki, as I walked past young reed shoots on the riverbanks, I couldn't help but think that the viruses were outsmarting us.

We transport them around the globe in the bilge water of ships, on tires, in fruit crates. And climate change makes it easier than ever for us to encounter new viruses and their animal carriers.

Discovering a link to another kind of invasion

It did not take long for the new routine to set in.

Social distancing, more frequent hand washing, and lockdown measures replaced work commutes and dinner parties. As I would leave the house for my morning walk along the river, to my usual check of keys, wallet, phone and camera, I added the mask.

Dr. Rybicki is passionate on the subject of masks.

"If you take a look at the photographs from 1918, there are a lot of people in masks back then. Why are people so unbelievably stupid when it comes to wearing masks now?" he would ask.

Historical plaques dot the river trail. (Bojan Fürst)

Along the Rennie's Mill Rd., on my way to the river, I discovered a small plaque on a gate about three blocks from our little green house. It's attached to a stately Second Empire-style mansion with mansard roofs and a solid facade. The plaque tells you that the house used to belong to the inventor of a very different, but no less problematic mask.

It marks the home of Dr. Cluny Macpherson — a respected doctor who went overseas with the Royal Newfoundland Regiment at the beginning of the First World War. I called Dr. Tim Cook, a historian at the Canadian War Museum, to find out more about gas warfare and the invention of the mask.

In 1914 battlefields, Cook said, both sides had access to long-range artillery.

"Everybody advancing overland was cut down by mass fire, and so they went into trenches that formed on the Western Front," he told me. "The Germans were trying to break that stalemate and they came across the idea of weaponizing gas."

In the real trenches of the First World War, the use of gas was met with outrage, as though the Germans were exterminating pests.

Macpherson happened to be in England when the Germans unleashed the gas, causing absolute terror among the troops.

Walk one path enough times and you start to notice things. (Bojan Fürst)

"The women of England began to produce these cotton gas masks, a bit like what we see today with COVID-19. And Cluny Macpherson was a part of that," Cook said.

"It's a very strange looking device. It looks a bit like a paper garbage bag. The fabric was chemically treated, and there were two eyelids to look through."

The mask worked. It was uncomfortable and it caused skin rashes and burns, but it provided a lifeline in a whole new kind of warfare.

Invaders before your eyes

The trees along the Rennie's River were finally unfurling their young leaves. I kept thinking about that spring of 1915.

Newfoundland's fickle spring finally arrived sometime in June. I don't remember such lushness along Rennie's River in all the years we have lived in St. John's.

On June 8, with 11 consecutive days without new COVID-19 cases, we moved to a less restrictive Alert Level 3.

The days and my walks were getting longer. As I walked by quaking aspens and birches covered in their new, impossibly green leaves, I realized that heritage panels along the trail told only a part of the river's story.

If you're around that many plants, you might as well learn about them. (Bojan Fürst)

The other, natural, part was right in front of me, but I didn't know how to read it. My acquisition of botanical knowledge stopped in Grade 4 with my school herbarium, but as this was a pandemic and we were all encouraged to use this time to expand our knowledge base, I armed myself with a guide and a plant identifying app.

The app soon alerted me to another kind of an invasion spreading along the river banks. I called Todd Boland, the horticulturalist at the Memorial University Botanical Garden, to help me understand.

Most of these plants arrived on old English fishing vessels, Boland explained.The invaders lost no time. As people moved inland, they came along for the ride.

I started to recognize clumps of goutweed and Japanese knotweed along the river banks. In St. John's, the spread of invasive species is most obvious along the city's rivers. Those highly desirable properties turned out to be just as popular with the alien plants as they were with the city's elites. And some of them turned out to be quite nasty neighbours.

These trees along Rennie's River aren't native to Newfoundland. Invasive species have changed the ecosystem here. (Bojan Furst)

The Japanese Knotweed, when it shrivels and dies in winter, takes soil with it, leaving less room for other plants to grow.

Boland explains that invasive species create a monoculture, which in turn leads to poor habitats for insects and the birds that eat them.The entire biodiversity of the river system eventually gets degraded.

What you basically have, Boland says, is a desert. "It's a green desert," he says. "It's living, but from a biological point of view, it's like a desert."

Latching on

If you squint as you stand on the little bridge over Leary's Brook, just before it enters Long Pond, the field of reed canary grass does seem like dunes.

On July 1, for 34 days in a row, Newfoundland and Labrador recorded no new cases of COVID-19.

Walking along the river, I paid more attention than ever to the changes along its banks. The rains at the beginning of July muddied the waters and brought along swarms of mosquitos. In August, it was hot. Hotter than any August I remember in the past 12 years. We all enjoyed it, but in the back of my mind, it didn't feel right.

The river reeds look a little like sand dunes if you unfocus your gaze. (Bojan Fürst)

Dr. Katie Clow, with the Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph, studies ticks and tick-borne diseases. She is particularly interested in how insects invade new habitats and infect new hosts.

Black-legged ticks are spreading across the Maritimes, in southern Quebec and southern Ontario, and in British Columbia. But it's not just ticks. "We have tons of examples from our past: Nipah virus and Hendra virus, Ebola, lots of very significant human health threats, that have emerged from animal sources," she says.

The spread of insects, and viruses they carry, into new habitats is happening around the world, fuelled by climate change, land use, and human activity. This year, in the middle of the COVID–19 pandemic, there were reports of reemergence of dengue fever and yellow fever in southern Europe.

In September and October, there are new cases of COVID–19 in the province. We are on an island. Borders, both natural and administrative, are hard to cross.

We are still hunkered down in our personal trenches, resisting a pandemic.​​​​​​

The fall is in the air along the river. You can smell it.

At home, I started introducing old movies to my teenaged daughter. We tried to watch The Matrix, but even I had to admit that it hadn't aged well.

In one scene, Agent Smith, an A.I. construct, bemoans human lack of self-control: "You move to an area and multiply and multiply until every natural resource is consumed. The only way you can survive is to spread to another area. There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern ... A virus. Human beings are a disease ... You are a plague."

The rains have swollen the waters of the Rennie's River into an angry torrent. Just as our experts predicted, the river runs muddy as its banks erode. It floods sections of the trail. The leaves are changing colour. The mornings are colder. We are still hunkered down in our personal trenches, resisting a pandemic.

We have recorded another death in the province. The conversations about the economic recovery, I imagine, are not unlike those after the World Wars. What is the new normal going to look like? Should we aim for a great transformation? What about universal basic income? A green economy?

I keep thinking that Agent Smith is, of course, wrong.

Yes, our evolutionary imperative is no different than that of a virus or any other organism — we, too, want to pass on our genes to the next generation.

But we have also evolved long past that kind of simplicity. We make complex choices that are changing the planet we live on.

It is true that we are invading every corner of the biosphere and that we may not be able to survive that invasion.

And yet, that, too, is a choice.

