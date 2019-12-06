Rule changes around boil-water advisories could impact communities, says Municipalities N.L.

Sheila Fitzgerald, the mayor of Roddickton-Bide Arm and President of Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador, said new rules around boil-water advisories could impact towns in the province. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

A new ruling from the provincial government surrounding boil-water advisories could impact communities that can't afford clean water, according to the president of Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador.

Municipal Affairs Minister Derrick Bragg said the new rule change will require municipalities looking for funding from the provincial government to make clean, safe drinking water their top priority. Towns under a boil-water advisory would have to address the advisory before they apply for funding.

"The implications of this decision [are] huge," Sheila Fitzgerald, Mayor of Roddickton-Bide Arm and president of Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"For many municipalities throughout the province... we had 144 boil water advisories on. At that time, 68 of them were municipalities. So that means 68 of our members are directly impacted by this announcement."

On any given day, there are about 200 boil-water advisories in Newfoundland and Labrador. Some are put into place temporarily for small things like water system maintenance. However, many communities under boil-water advisories face operational problems and the high costs of maintaining the systems.

Fitzgerald said the organization was caught off guard by the government announcement, and will meet with Bragg and the Department of Municipal Affairs on Monday. She hopes the meeting will allow MNL to voice its concerns.

"Initially, the thought that we have is 'what you're saying is that we can't address any other operational needs or reach out for funding to for things like looking at our infrastructure...unless you address your boil water advisory," Fitzgerald said.

"We need support, we need money. We need viable, doable solutions that towns can use to fix their water," Fitzgerald added. "The long and the short of it is that we need money. We need to go back and look at our taxation structure. Our residents are overburdened with property tax as it is, so we need to be more creative in terms of where we're going to get the revenue to run our drinking water system."

Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador has researched the issue of water systems in rural communities as recently as 2015, and presented 18 recommendations to the provincial government. Fitzgerald said revisiting the research would be "a good starting point" and show where time and effort needs to go.