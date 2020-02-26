Rural N.L. towns struggling to pay mounting costs of clean drinking water

On any given day in Newfoundland and Labrador, there are about 200 boil-water advisories in place in rural communities — and it's not only a problem of public health, but of the viability of small towns themselves.

Governments have known for decades the seriousness of the situation, but the problem persists, for several reasons, starting with cost.

"When we look at the boil-water orders from a lot of smaller towns, there's a cost of having your water. There's no two ways about it," said Rob Anstey, chair of Gander's public works committee and a former Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador board member.

Some orders last only a day or two, as towns carry out repairs or upgrades on their systems, while others have been in place as far back as the 1980s for reasons ranging from installation costs to maintenance costs to having the expertise to run them.

"There's lots of towns out there who have the systems to provide good drinking water, but they have no one that knows how to operate these systems," said Anstey. "And the other side of it is that buying chlorine costs a lot of money, so some towns can't afford the chlorine to go into them."

Robert Anstey, head of Gander's public works committee and a former board member of Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador, says a regional approach could help smaller towns pay for clean drinking water. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

There's also the issue of accessing capital works money from the province. Only some applications are approved for each round of funding, so there are communities that have been waiting for years.

The small town of Westport, on the Baie Verte Peninsula, has been under a boil order since 1991, and still hasn't completed its water system.

"We've been trying through the capital works program, trying to get the remainder of the system in," said Mayor Sadie Hewitt.

"When I got on council in 2015, we took the initiative to install a system at our town hall where people can have safe drinking water. So right now we have a filtered water system and people can get their drinking water there."

Westport, on the Baie Verte Peninsula, has been under a boil-water advisory since 1991. (Submitted by Benson Jacobs)

She says some people in her town use spring water, or just drink from the tap if they have trouble accessing the town's filtered water. Neither is considered safe.

She figures the water filter at the town hall will be their permanent solution, because she's not sure Westport will ever be able to afford a properly maintained water system.

"I wish we could get water where we didn't have to use any other system except what comes through our pipes," she said. "There's nothing like having clean water, but it's pretty much far-fetched now with everything that's going on."

A reverse osmosis system like this one makes clean water publicly available at Westport's town hall. (Government of Nunavut)

There have been some partial solutions over the years. The province has paid for public filtration systems in several communities, so people can bring their bottles and fill them with clean water.

Municipal Affairs Minister Derrick Bragg a new provincial rule will require to make drinking water the top priority.

They would have to address their boil water advisory before they would apply for any extra funding. - Derrick Bragg

"In the future, any town that's looking for funding through the province, through any cost-share arrangement, if they've been on a long-term boil water advisory, in the next round of applications, they would have to address their boil water advisory before they would apply for any extra funding," he said.

Bragg said the rule will apply to any place that has been under a boil-water order for longer than a year. Those communities won't get money for any other work until they fix their water problems, he said.

Anstey says the best solution to the cost barrier is regionalization, which is an off-putting concept in many rural communities.

Municipal Affairs Minister Derrick Bragg wants rural communities to make clean drinking water their first priority for capital works money. (House of Assembly)

"If we were in different regions or different areas, we could hire on maybe one or two people in a certain area that would go around … and say, 'We will manage your water. You got the machine here, we know how to handle it,'" he said.

"And then we could maybe buy chlorine in bulk for everybody, which puts the cost down."

Bragg says he strongly supports sharing resources regionally, but provincial legislation already exists to assign work like water treatment to regional service boards, which were established in 2012.

Clean drinking water is a luxury in many rural Newfoundland and Labrador communities. (CBC)

Right now, though, Bragg said those boards are underused and don't govern issues the law allows them to, including regional fire protection, wastewater treatment and ensuring people have clean drinking water.

Bragg says he's interested in giving the boards more ability to manage those services, but there are a couple of things in Bragg's way right now. With a Liberal leadership campaign and subsequent provincial election looming, he doesn't know how long he'll be in government.

More than health concerns

There's also the issue of wastewater treatment, which falls under federal law and is very expensive — but mandatory, so wastewater has a higher priority than drinking water for many towns.

And it's not just a public health issue. Bragg says all the boil orders are bad for the economy in rural areas.

"When you have people visiting your town, if you have a B&B in your town, they will look and see … what boil water advisories are there," he said. "So it scares off potential tourists."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador