RNC investigating body found in Paradise woods

Police are trying to identify a body found in the woods in Paradise and figure out how the person died.

In a press release sent Monday afternoon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said someone contacted police earlier that day to report possible human remains in the Three Island Pond area of the town.

Criminal investigation and forensics officers arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m. and confirmed there was a body there.

In the release, the RNC said they're still investigating the cause of death and the person's identity.

The RNC said there will be a continued police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

