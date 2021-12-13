Body recovered from Mount Pearl river late Monday afternoon, says RNC

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary recovered a body found in Waterford River in Mount Pearl Monday. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

A man is dead after being found in Waterford River in Mount Pearl late Monday afternoon.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, police got a call that a body was found in the river near Mary Queen of the World School around 4:30 p.m. Officers with the RNC responded along with paramedics.

The man's body was pulled from the river a short time later. Police would not confirm his age or any further details surrounding his identity.

The RNC's Criminal Investigation Division has opened an investigation and is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police would not say if foul play is suspected.