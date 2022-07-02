Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

Body of teenager recovered from popular swimming area

Police, two fire departments and multiple search and rescue groups searched throughout the night for the missing swimmer.

Police received call about missing swimmer early Friday evening

A sunny day, the entrance to Rotary Park in St. John's is a large arch with the park's name on a sign and the cog-wheel logo of Rotary in the centre. Trees are in the background.
The St. John's park was closed to the public as rescue teams searched for a teen who was unaccounted for after going swimming Friday evening. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

A teenager has died in a park in the St. John's region, according to police.

At around 5:00 p.m. the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to Rotary Sunshine Park with reports that a swimmer was unaccounted for. 

Fire departments from nearby Portugal Cove-St. Philip's and from St. John's responded as well, and the area was closed to the public.

It remained that way until late Saturday morning when the body of a 19-year-old woman was discovered following efforts which included the Rovers Ground Search and Rescue and Sea Force Diving for cold water rescue. 

There is no word as yet on the cause of death, and the case has been referred to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The park has since reopened to the public, but the investigation continues.

 

