Police have confirmed that a body found in an area off of Roaches Line in Conception Bay North, N.L., is 26-year-old Joshua Wall, who went missing during a massive snow storm.

Bay Roberts RCMP said the body was found Saturday morning.

A search was being conducted in the area for Wall, who went missing when he tried walking to a friend's house during the historic blizzard on Jan. 17.

The storm broke a record at nearby St. John's International Airport for the highest snowfall amounts for a single day and brought wind gusts reaching 150 km/h.

Wall's parents said he planned to walk from his family home on Roaches Line to visit a friend in another Conception Bay community, Marysvale. They said he was prone to panic attacks and was not familiar with the wilderness area he entered.

Initial search efforts that day were hampered by the severe weather conditions, police said.

The official search was suspended on Tuesday after five days of scouring the wooded area; family, friends and volunteers started their own search.

The RCMP said it extends its deepest condolences to Wall's family and loved ones.

