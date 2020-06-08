Missing fisherman Isaac Kettle identified as body found on Placentia Bay beach

The body recovered from a beach in Placentia Bay over the weekend is that of Isaac Kettle, a crew member of the Sarah Anne, which was lost at sea late last month.

The RCMP confirmed the identification late Monday afternoon.

Lobster fishermen on Saturday found a body in the area of Doughboy Cove, east of Arnold's Cove, according to police.

Police said at the time they had been in communication with the family of Kettle, who was one of four crew members who did not return to St. Lawrence after heading out to fish crab on the morning of May 25.

The bodies of Edward Norman, 67; his son, Scott Norman, 35; and his nephew, Jody Norman, 42, were recovered the following day.

Clarenville RCMP and forensic identification services travelled to the beach Saturday, secured the body and had it sent to St. John's for examination, after consulting with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Previous searches

The Canadian Coast Guard ended its search for Kettle shortly on May 27.

The investigation was turned over to the RCMP as a missing persons case, but police said they would not be launching their own search because the coast guard's had been extensive.

Aundriette Kettle urged search efforts to continue, saying her son Isaac deserved to be brought home to his family in St. Lawrence. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Kettle's mother, Aundriette Kettle, made public pleas for search efforts to continue.

A few days later, a private search for Kettle resumed. It involved the supply vessel Paul A. Sacuta, tugboat Keewatin and sonar equipment supplied by marine surveying company Fugro GeoSurveys.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador