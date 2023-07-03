Body found in St. John's harbour not believed to be suspicious, says RNC

Police say the body of a man found in St. John’s harbour on Saturday morning is not believed to be suspicious. (Submitted)

A body found in St. John's harbour on Saturday morning is not believed to be suspicious in nature, says the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

On Monday, the RNC told CBC News the recovered body was male. The RNC also said the investigation remains active.

The St. John's Regional Fire Department received a call Saturday morning to recover a body in the harbour and dispatched the coast guard, which put out a mayday alert.

A supply ship responded to the call and recovered the body.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and coast guard personnel were seen along the harbourfront around 9 a.m. Saturday as part of the recovery.

