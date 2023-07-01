Body found in St. John's harbour

The St. John's Regional Fire Department says a body was found in St. John's harbour on Saturday morning.

The fire department received a call to recover a body in the harbour and then dispatched the coast guard, which put out a mayday alert regarding the body.

A supply ship responded to the mayday call and recovered the body.

First responders were seen along the harbourfront around 9 a.m. Saturday. (Submitted)

Police, firefighters, paramedics and coast guard were all seen along the harbourfront around 9 a.m. Saturday as part of the recovery.

There are no details yet on identity of the body.

