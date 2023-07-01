Body found in St. John's harbour
The St. John's Regional Fire Department says they received a call to recover a body in St. John's harbour on Saturday morning. After a mayday alert from the Coast Guard, a supply ship recovered the body.
The St. John's Regional Fire Department says a body was found in St. John's harbour on Saturday morning.
The fire department received a call to recover a body in the harbour and then dispatched the coast guard, which put out a mayday alert regarding the body.
A supply ship responded to the mayday call and recovered the body.
Police, firefighters, paramedics and coast guard were all seen along the harbourfront around 9 a.m. Saturday as part of the recovery.
There are no details yet on identity of the body.