Body found in St. John's harbour

The St. John's Regional Fire Department says they received a call to recover a body in St. John's harbour on Saturday morning. After a mayday alert from the Coast Guard, a supply ship recovered the body.

Four small boats circle in St. John's Harbour.
A body was found in St. John's harbour Saturday morning, according to St. John's Regional Fire Department. (Submitted)

The St. John's Regional Fire Department says a body was found in St. John's harbour on Saturday morning.

The fire department received a call to recover a body in the harbour and then dispatched the coast guard, which put out a mayday alert regarding the body.

A supply ship responded to the mayday call and recovered the body.

Firefighters and coast guard stand along the edge of the harbour.
First responders were seen along the harbourfront around 9 a.m. Saturday. (Submitted)

Police, firefighters, paramedics and coast guard were all seen along the harbourfront around 9 a.m. Saturday as part of the recovery.

There are no details yet on identity of the body.

