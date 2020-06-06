Body found on Placentia Bay beach

The RCMP says a body was recovered from a beach in Doughboy Cove, Placentia Bay Saturday.

In a release, police said they were notified that lobster fishermen had found a body in the area of Doughboy Cove, east across the water from Arnold's Cove.

Clarenville RCMP and Forensic Identification Services travelled to the beach and secured the body and had it sent to St. John's for examination after consulting with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police said they have been in communication with the family of Isaac Kettle, the lone crew member of the Sarah Anne who has not been found, but there has been no positive identification of the body.

The Sarah Anne, along with its four crew members, did not return to St. Lawrence after leaving to fish crab on the morning of May 25.

The bodies of Edward Norman, 67; his son, Scott Norman, 35; and his nephew, Jody Norman, 42, were recovered the following day.

Work is now ongoing by the chief medical examiner's office to identify the body.

