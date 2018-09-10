Happy Valley-Goose Bay father remembers son during suicide awareness walk

As the 22nd anniversary of his son's death by suicide approaches, Bob Jackman admits the pain of it hasn't faded much over the years.

"Does time heal? Well, not quite," says Jackman.

"You learn to live with the fact that it happened. But he's never out of our hearts, he's never out of our minds."

The father from Happy Valley-Goose Bay is taking part in the Celebrate Life Walk through town Monday evening, coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10.

As part of the event, he is speaking publicly for the first time about his son Jason's death, on Sept. 28, 1996.

It's a day he remembers down to the minute, and a regret that still haunts him.

Jason Jackman, seen here in June 1996, was 20 years old when he died. (Submitted)

"​It happened at 3:15 in the morning. As a matter of fact I'd gone down to the basement to see what was going on, because the music was quite loud. And I sung out to him, and looked around the corner — and that's when it happened," Jackman recalled.

"Six feet away, if I could have got to him — maybe I would've changed some things. But it's retrospective. If I could go back and make some changes, I can see where I would make some changes that maybe could've saved his life."

Jason was 20 years old.

'We don't do enough listening'

In the years since Jason's death, Jackman says he hasn't shied away in private conversation from telling people how his son died. But he's noticed how people get embarrassed or clam up when the subject arises.

"The stigma is there. I think it has to get out there that this is a death that's no different than some of the other kinds of deaths we have," Jackman told CBC.

That's one of the problems, I think, in society is that we don't do enough listening. - Bob Jackman

"We can't be looking down on people who committed suicide, because we don't understand where they were coming from," he said, adding his son's depression was a cloud "so thick, he was looking around and not able to see a way out."

"Mental illness, that's what it was."

Jackman said within his own circle, Jason's death has marked a shift in how they relate.

"We're more aware of what's going on with our loved ones, especially the ones that are close to us. We talk. We allow them to talk. We listen," he said.

"And that's one of the problems, I think, in society is that we don't do enough listening."

Keeping Jason's memory alive

Jackman said talking about Jason helps keep his son's memory alive.

"I think Jason knew what he had planned and we didn't. And that evening, he gave us all a hug, and he kissed his mom, and we didn't even suspect then that he was saying goodbye," he said.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis and are unsure where to turn for help, call Newfoundland and Labrador’s Mental Health Crisis Line at 1-888-737-4668. <a href="https://t.co/hYD7es0UmP">pic.twitter.com/hYD7es0UmP</a> —@EasternHealthNL

Jackman hopes someone in town could start a support group for people in his situation, saying, "that's the kind of group I would like to attend."

On an individual level, he said simple kindness can go a long way.

"One kind word can prevent a suicide, but that's not part of the statistics. The statistics will tell you how many people completed suicide, but it will not tell you how many you prevented by saying nice things to people," he said.

On Sept. 28, Jackman will spend a few quiet moments doing what he does every year: reading through the stacks of condolence cards he and his family received 22 years ago.

"We received a lot of cards when he died. And even to this day, I can't get through all the cards," he said.

"It's so emotional. I just can't get through it, and I have to put it away."

The Newfoundland and Labrador Mental Health Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day at 1-888-737-4668.

With files from Labrador Morning

