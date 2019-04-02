See the 'greatest xylophone player in the world' at Sound Symposium
Percussionist Bob Becker of NEXUS gives a musical history lesson on the xylophone and marimba
Percussionist Bob Becker was introduced at St. John's Sound Symposium as the "greatest xylophone player in the world." He was quick to say he hated the title, but his performance made it hard to argue with.
Becker is a founding member of NEXUS, a percussion quartet based in Toronto. The group got together in 1971, and near 50 years later, is still going strong. This year they're appearing at Sound Symposium, performing together and with each of the four members conducting workshops.
Becker's workshop on Monday afternoon gave the audience a musical history lesson on the xylophone and the marimba (yes, there is a difference). He covered the physics of the instruments and their role in pop music, deftly bouncing between topics like his mallets over wooden bars. He also performed several pieces, solo and with two of his NEXUS colleagues, that will make your eyes and ears go wide. You can check it out in the video above, and check out the Sound Symposium website for a complete schedule of performances.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?