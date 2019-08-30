The time I learned I'm not cut out to steer ships through the Narrows

Aboard a pint-sized pilot boat, your stomach drops faster than you think.

So I learned while following the team of pilots who — day and night, rain or shine — board and steer the biggest cruise ships and supply vessels through the Narrows, the tight and treacherous stretch of water separating St. John's harbour from the North Atlantic.

Our day started early — so early, in fact, that we worried there wouldn't be enough light for the camera.

At 4:40 a.m., as I arrived at Queen's Wharf, across from the War Memorial in downtown St. John's, the pilot boat, which was still tied up, was already rocking.

The Atlantic Pilotage Authority team boards their pilot boat just after 5 a.m. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

Conditions were windy and wet. Pretty miserable, really.

All normal, we were told — although we'd soon come up against some of the worst weather seen so far this summer outside the harbour.

Still, I was excited. We had a full morning ahead of us. On the docket: three rendezvous about three kilometres off the coast of St. John's. As we watched, pilots would board two offshore supply vessels and one cruise ship.

According to Paul Kean, the pilot who facilitated our early morning trip aboard the Atlantic Pilotage Authority boat, it was likely the busiest day of the year for his team, with about a dozen trips through the Narrows planned for one 24-hour period.

Here we go

We took to the water around 5 a.m. and as the twinkling lights of downtown St. John's began shrinking into the distance, the drizzle seemed to be dying down. Things were looking up.

Or so I thought.

That all changed when we hit the Narrows. As Kean explains it, the cliffs between Signal Hill and Fort Amherst has a way of channelling both wind and waves.

Capt. Paul Kean has worked for the Atlantic Pilotage Authority for about 20 years. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

I tried doing an interview with Kean after we clamoured below deck. He told me how the pilot boat keeps radio contact with big ships as they approach St. John's, and how APA pilots always take charge of every foreign ship and any large vessel whose captain isn't properly trained to navigate the Narrows.

Meanwhile, I felt the blood draining from my face.

For TV, I kept a straight face. In real life, I would subsequently remain in a semi- or fully recumbent position for the rest of the rollicking, rolling journey.

Keeping it together on camera vs. barely hanging on off camera. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

Luckily, my cameraperson for the day, Marie Isabelle Rochon, is made of stronger stuff. After the first two dropoffs, which we peered at through the pilot boat's downstairs porthole, Marie Isabelle made it up to the bridge.

There, she had a commanding view of our final meetup with the cruise ship AidaVita and its more than 1,200 passengers.

For a while, all anybody could see was fog. But eventually, the AidaVita's lights poke through. Before long, the whole 200-metre-long vessel had come into view.

The cruise ship AidaVita's lights poke through the fog. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

An open doorway, barely a few feet above the waves, also appeared.

Hang on tight

Against the pull of a heavy swell, the pilot boat pulled up alongside the cruise ship.

Two thick ropes hung from the top of the AidaVita's doorway — Tarzan-like stabilizers meant for pilot Ramsey White to hold while swinging from one ship to the other.

But the cruise ship's deck was lower than the pilot boat's, and as the waves crashed and the pilot boat bopped, the AidaVita's crew signalled us to pull back.

Cruise ship personnel wave off the pilot boat after a first attempt at boarding. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

By the time we made our second approach, a platform had been installed so Capt. White could step up through the doorway.

This time, he stuck the landing.

On the second try, Capt. Ramsey White makes it aboard the AidaVita. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

Kean later told us that timing the jump from one boat to the other is one for the most challenging parts of the job. Pilots develop a knack for it over time, just like their sea legs.

We pulled away. From my porthole below the bridge, the cruise ship faded into the fog.

The cruise ship AidaVita, seen from the pilot boat, approaches St. John's harbour. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

We sailed back toward St. John's and through the Narrows. Marie joined me below deck, tough as nails.

Back on Queen's Wharf, we watched as White effortlessly steered the AidaVita through the fog and into the harbour.

As the fog lifts and the waters calm, the cruise ship AidaVita sails into St. John's. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

A few minutes later, Paul Kean told me he never complains about the weather.

"If the weather was nice all the time, out on the ocean, everyone would want to be out there," he explained.

And all I remember thinking is, "Yeah, I'll stick to reporting."

