Burin Peninsula craftspeople turning trashed fabrics into new materials

A group in Boat Harbour on the Burin Peninsula are bringing new life to old clothing and fabrics by fashioning their "couldn'ts" into new rugs and quilts and crafts.

All the work happens at the Livyer's Lot Economusee, a museum, craft store, workshop and tea room run by Elizabeth Murphy. She says the idea of reusing textiles isn't so different from using up the leftovers from a big meal.

"In this area … you cooked a big Sunday dinner and you didn't eat all of it, you'd have leftovers," Murphy said.

"They would, here, call that 'couldn'ts' — you couldn't use it yesterday, so you'll make a meal out of it tomorrow."

Livyer's Lot Economusee in Boat Harbour is a craft shop, museum, workspace and tea room. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

Of course, the craftspeople at Livyer's Lot aren't working with salt beef and cabbage, instead reusing and repurposing clothing and other textiles, something Murphy said people in the community have been doing for a long time.

"In this area, people would always say, 'waste not, want not,' she said.

"When we were youngsters growing up, there was an old lady in Rushoon — we always called her Aunt Madeline — if your mother had a coat and something happened to it that she couldn't wear it anymore … and maybe two kids would get a coat out of that."

Murphy said Livyer's Lot takes donations from people in the community or from charities that collect clothing and wind up with some items that are no longer wearable. There's now a storage space stocked full of couldn'ts waiting to be turned into something new.

There are plenty of couldn'ts ready to be repurposed at Livyer's Lot. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

For Marjorie Keeping, the craft trainer at Livyer's Lot, it's a fun challenge to turn a discarded t-shirt into a mat or some old fleece into an octopus kids toy.

"I'm trying to bring it back. I love it, I love recycling."

But Murphy said the initiative is more than just a crafting project, it keeps significant amounts of material out of the landfill.

"All you have to do is look at one quilt," she said.

"You would have to buy five yards of material to make that quilt, and if it's all made out of scraps that would have ended up in the landfill, that's that much saved."

A vintage couch throw was one of the things made from the recycled textiles. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

Murphy said it's a lost art to be able to turn old material into something new, but people shouldn't shy away from the challenge of learning the skill.

"I think that people need to realize the importance of taking on that challenge," she said.

"Before you put it in the trash, couldn't you use that for something? And if you couldn't, call us because we could."

