Aluminum boat, clothing found in search for missing Newfoundland men

Search-and-rescue crews have confirmed they recovered an aluminum boat belonging to two men reported missing in the Bay of Exploits area of Newfoundland.

A Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson said the 14-foot boat, used by the men on a hunting expedition Saturday, was discovered overturned alongside clothing and personal items.

The men were reported overdue from that trip on Sunday night, launching a search-and-rescue operation, spearheaded by the coast guard.

The two men — a 20-year-old and a 30-year-old — are believed to have launched from Lawrence Harbour.

The search has involved three coast guard ships, local volunteer boats, Department of National Defence aircraft and ground search and rescue volunteers.

Neil Peet, the coast guard's acting superintendent of maritime search and rescue, said Monday afternoon that debris confirmed to be connected to the men was found about three nautical miles north of Black Island, Notre Dame Bay — about 15 nautical miles from their starting point.

Peet said at the time he could not disclose the nature of that debris until the families were notified, adding he had "grave concerns" for the welfare of the missing men.

The coast guard said Tuesday that rescuers remain in close contact with the families, and that a coast guard vessel and rescue aircraft continued looking for the men overnight.

Peet described the search area as three times the size of Fogo Island.

The operation continues Tuesday, the coast guard said.

