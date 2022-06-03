1 person missing after boat capsizes in western Labrador

Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing boater after their boat capsized Thursday evening on Canning Lake in western Labrador.

The teams, which include police, fire and other emergency services, scoured the area Friday morning.

In a press release, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said someone called them for help just after 6 p.m. Thursday in the Canning Lake area.

Police responded to the area, where a boat had tipped over. Officers found two of the three people who had been in the boat safe, but the RNC said the third person is still missing.

The search teams have set up on the northeast tip of Canning Lake.

The boat capsized on Canning Lake, near Labrador City. (Google Maps)

