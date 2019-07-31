1 dead, 1 missing after boat overturns near Rigolet

One person is dead and one is missing after a boat overturned about 40 kilometres from Rigolet on the north coast of Labrador.

Two children who were also aboard were found sitting on the capsized vessel, according to Maj. Mark Gough, a spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Halifax.

On Tuesday, the JRCC got a call from Rigolet RCMP about a small vessel taking on water near West Pompey Island and Long Point in Groswater Bay, Gough said.

Two children and two adults were said to be in the boat.

When police and the local ground search and rescue team arrived, they found the two children sitting atop the overturned boat, Gough said.

Officials say the boat overturned about 40 kilometres from Rigolet, on Labrador's north coast.

Search and rescue crews took the children to a nearby cabin and left them with family members.

One adult was found dead and a coordinated effort to find the other adult is ongoing, Gough said.

"The local RCMP are in the process of notifying the next of kin and therefore we are not releasing any other details about any of the four people who were in the overturned boat," he told CBC News in an email sent just after midnight on Wednesday.

Two search and rescue boats were on scene Tuesday night, with more searchers expected to join the effort.

As of midnight, the Canadian coast guard ship Corporal Teather was heading to the area from Happy Valley-Goose Bay and two boats from the coast guard auxiliary were expected from Cartwright early Wednesday morning.

A Griffon helicopter from 5 Wing Goose Bay was also searching the area, and a Hercules plane and a Cormorant helicopter were on the way.

