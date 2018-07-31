Man adrift in vessel having mechanical issues rescued on Lake Melville

A man who was on a boat that was experiencing mechanical issues and was adrift in Labrador was rescued Sunday night.

RCMP say a 23-year-old man on a small pleasure craft on Lake Melville called for assistance around 6:40 p.m.

The boat was two or three kilometres from shore near Happy Valley-Goose Bay, at a time when weather was deteriorating and a lightning storm was looming.

Volunteers from Happy Valley-Goose Bay search and rescue were deployed and successfully found the vessel and towed it back to shore.

The man was not injured and was alone on the boat, police said.

