St. John's Board of Trade to meet with federal economic minister over business concerns

Businesses are expressing their concerns regarding current federal COVID-19 help to the St. John's Board of Trade prior to a meeting the board will hold with federal Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly.

The board of trade held a virtual town hall Tuesday afternoon, in which 60 local companies talked about some of the most pressing issues they are facing.

"It's like a firehose to the face," said Andrew Wadden, chair of the St. John's Board of Trade. "[To] get a fluid understanding of what the heck is going on and what you should be doing to save your business is really tough."

Wadden said it's not that businesses dislike what is being rolled out by the government, but they want to improve the current system to save their companies.

On the top of their list of concerns is what they say is a lack of communication regarding the rules and procedures surrounding relief programs.

Charlie Oliver, who owns commercial real estate firm Martek, said accessing federal help is complicated. File photo. (CBC)

Charlie Oliver, a St. John's businessman who participated in the town hall, said accessing federal help is complicated.

"How do we make it simple? Is there a way the minister can make it simple? Simple as in explaining it, administering it and releasing the funds," he said.

Business owners also have concerns about the programming not being rolled out fast enough.

Some members wanted to ask the minister to extend the wage subsidy program until after businesses are able to re-open.

"I think the big thing in order to get the ship righted and everybody's business running is keep the money we are making in our pockets and be able to pay off those bills or lines of credit or whatever else we were accumulating over the months we were closed," said Jeremy Bonia, co-owner of Raymonds restaurant.

There were also concerns about businesses not being able to meet the dates for deferral payments as some of them will go weeks without making any money.

A number of the members in the group were also looking for clarity around how to retain employees, specifically once restrictions are lifted.

Neil Coombs, the chair of Chartered Professionals in Human Resources Canada, said he is hearing from businesses that there is a lot of confusion when it comes to laying off employees.

Neil Coombs, chair of Chartered Professionals in Human Resources Canada, said he is hearing from businesses that there is a lot of confusion when it comes to laying off employees. (St. John's Board of Trade)

He said there are questions around severance packages, notice periods and benefits.

"Those questions from employers, saying, 'I don't even know how to lay these people off and at least keep them at arm's length so when we are ready to go, I have people to go with," said Coombs, a partner at St. John's human resource consulting firm Higher Talent. He added how upset his clients are to have to let go of staff.

The chair of the board of trade said it's important for businesses to stay positive even through these trying times but believes they will get through this.

"People in Newfoundland have been through hell before, whether it be going back as far as World War II or depressions or great fires," said Wadden.

"We can get through this stuff but they have to try and stay positive and they also need the assistance from the feds."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador