Arrests made in 4th straight robbery with heavy equipment
BMO latest target, following robberies at TD, Sobeys and Scotiabank
Police have arrested two men in connection with a robbery that used a front-end loader early Saturday morning to rip away part of the wall of a St. John's bank, marking the fourth time in a week that heavy equipment was used to rob a business on the northeast Avalon.
BREAKING NEWS - As a result of this mornings attempted theft of an ATM machine we have arrested two males. The investigation is on-going with further details to follow.—@RNC_PoliceNL
The machine was ditched outside the BMO branch on Newfoundland Drive, in the city's east end.
The loader was used to access an automated teller machine.
The robbery triggered an alarm at 4:35 a.m. that brought the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to the scene.
Police on the scene would not comment further on the investigation, however the two men arrested will appear in court on Saturday morning.
It's the fourth daring robbery in a string of unusual crimes involving different kinds of heavy equipment.
Last Sunday, a front-end loader was used to cut open a TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John's.
On Monday, a backhoe was used to smash through four windows at Sobeys on Kelsey Drive, where an ATM was robbed.
Then on Friday, an excavator was used to rob a Scotiabank branch in the Long Pond area of Conception Bay South.
Saturday's robbery drew a variety of responses on social media:
The Backhoe Bandit strikes again.—@HillierHolly
Copycat robberies or the same people? Somethings gotta be done about this.. soon won’t be able to go to a bank they will be all under construction...—@GlenLuff
At least they are equal opportunity bandits,,withdrawals from 3 different banks now.—@NfldPathfinder
Police should park heavy equipment near the banks and hop in it and wait for it all to happen then squat them to the pavement underneath the machine when it happens. This is terrible people are doing this & causing damage. Make them pay.—@TJCOnly4You1
With files from John Gushue
