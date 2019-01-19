Skip to Main Content
Arrests made in 4th straight robbery with heavy equipment
Thieves used a front-end loader early Saturday morning to rip away part of the wall of a St. John's bank.

A front-end loader was left outside a BMO branch on Newfoundland Drive, after the machine was used to break into the bank. (John Gushue/CBC)

Police have arrested two men in connection with a robbery that used a front-end loader early Saturday morning to rip away part of the wall of a St. John's bank, marking the fourth time in a week that heavy equipment was used to rob a business on the northeast Avalon. 

The machine was ditched outside the BMO branch on Newfoundland Drive, in the city's east end. 

The loader was used to access an automated teller machine. 

Police confirm that a front-end loader was used to break into a side wall of a BMO branch on Newfoundland Drive, to access an ATM. (John Gushue/CBC)

The robbery triggered an alarm at 4:35 a.m. that brought the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to the scene. 

Police on the scene would not comment further on the investigation, however the two men arrested will appear in court on Saturday morning. 

It's the fourth daring robbery in a string of unusual crimes involving different kinds of heavy equipment. 

Last Sunday, a front-end loader was used to cut open a TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John's.

On Monday, a backhoe was used to smash through four windows at Sobeys on Kelsey Drive, where an ATM was robbed. 

Then on Friday, an excavator was used to rob a Scotiabank branch in the Long Pond area of Conception Bay South. 

An excavator was used during a robbery Friday at a Scotiabank branch in Conception Bay South. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Saturday's robbery drew a variety of responses on social media: 

With files from John Gushue

