What to do about Bluey the beluga, Clarenville's imperilled celebrity?

It's a star of the local marina, the subject of countless pictures and videos, and a nuisance to boat operators. It's also become entangled in ropes and fishing gear, over and over again.

In the Clarenville area, there's increasing concern over a beluga whale that folks have started calling Bluey.

It's been hanging around the area for a couple of years, charming the locals with its friendly and playful behaviour. But it's become a bit of a pest to boat operators, who worry constantly about hurting the whale with a propeller.

Bluey's attraction to people, and the things people put in the water, has also led to it becoming entangled in ropes and fishing gear, over and over again. The group Tangly Whales has been called to rescue Bluey four times just this summer and fall. As recently as Oct. 23, Bluey narrowly escaped death when a group of people on Random Island found it entangled by a floating dock.

Now some people are asking if there's anything that can be done to ensure the beloved animal doesn't meet a tragic end. Click the video above to see why people love Bluey, and why it's in such grave danger.

