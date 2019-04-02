Local legend lost: A sad update on the story of Bluey the beluga

It's an ending that many feared was coming, but is no less heartbreaking.

On Nov. 20, Bluey the beluga whale was spotted floating lifeless near Hickman's Harbour, the area he had made his home for more than two years.

Julie Huntington with the Whale Release and Strandings Program helped to recover Bluey. She said he had become entangled in an old mooring cable. Despite having survived several previous entanglements, this time Bluey wasn't so lucky.

His death comes less than two weeks after CBC N.L. featured an in-depth report about Bluey, and his precarious situation as a solitary social beluga.

At the time, Huntington said his prospects were dim if he remained in the busy waterway. But she says she's still sad to see her prediction come to pass.

Watch the video above to hear more.