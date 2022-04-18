Blue skies, blue waves in this week's photo gallery

Plenty of ice pans filling the water on a clear spring day in Twillingate. (Submitted by Tara Hamlyn)

We've had some gorgeous spring weather across the province in the last week, and all the denizens of our province have been out to enjoy it be they two-legged, four-legged, winged or flippered.

Enjoy our latest audience gallery. And after that, scroll down to find out how you can submit to be part of the next one.

This blue jay adds a pop of colour to Scott Sheppard's back yard. (Submitted by Scott Sheppard)

Low tide offers fresh opportunities for tidal pool discoveries at Rocky Harbour. (Submitted by Rodney Morgan)

Make sure you're sporting the right footwear before tackling the Friar Trail near Francois. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A bearded seal taking in some (slightly overcast) sun and the sights in Dildo. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

The snow holding on at Leading Tickles. (Submitted by Rodger Rowsell)

The Grand Bay West trail at Port aux Basques looks out toward the flat tops of the Long Range Mountains. (Submitted by John Butt)

The red red robin came bob bob bobbin' to Paradise this week, and not a moment too soon. (Submitted by Michelle Stamp)

Looking out to sea from the rocky shores of Elliston. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

You shouldn't approach the Signal Hill foxes, but sometimes they approach you, particularly if you're both there to view a gorgeous sunrise. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

The view from the top of the Mealy Mountains in Labrador. (Submitted by Shane Byrne)

Griffin and Kacee Green make the most of a snowy Easter in Gander. (Submitted by Judith Jenkins)

