Positive case of COVID-19 in Grand Bank retirement facility

Eastern Health is advising tenants of Blue Crest Cottages retirement home in Grand Bank of possible exposure to COVID-19. (CBC)

Eastern Health has advised tenants of the Blue Crest Cottages retirement facility in Grand Bank of possible exposure to COVID-19 after one of its tenants tested positive on Wednesday — and all tenants are recommended to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

In a letter issued to the town, the health authority said a tenant tested positive on Wednesday morning as a result of contact with a previously confirmed case.

Eastern Health said contact tracing is ongoing, and close contacts of the positive cases will be advised to quarantine for 14 days. The investigation of close contacts, including health-care workers, may include testing people who develop symptoms during the quarantine period or five to seven days after exposure, said the health authority.

Eastern Health is advising tenants of the facility to remain within their apartments, limit visitors to those who provide care, refrain from using common areas and monitor for symptoms.

If tenants must leave their apartments, Eastern Health said they should wear a mask, wash their hands regularly and keep six feet from other people. Essential visitors, such as home care workers, should also wear a mask on site and regularly wash their hands.

Meanwhile, Eastern Health said all common spaces at Blue Crest Cottages have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, but their use has been suspended until further notice. The laundry facility has also been cleaned, and a booking system is in place to ensure only one tenant is present at a time.

For residents of the community of Grand Bank, Eastern Health is advising if COVID-19 symptoms begin to develop to use the online assessment tool and call 811 as soon as possible. Further direction will then be provided by public health staff.

For other health-care services in the area, Eastern Health said it is ensuring there will be adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for home support workers who may need to meet clients.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador