Avalon Peninsula's winter storm watch removed, but keep those shovels handy

The winter storm that Environment Canada warned could hit the Avalon Peninsula today has been removed in favour of a blowing-snow advisory — but there's still enough snow in the forecast to cause headaches for drivers.

"The [winter storm] watch was to warn people of a pretty good storm coming through," Environment Canada meteorologist Justin Boudreau told CBC's St. John's Morning Show from the Gander weather office.

"We've had to issue blowing-snow advisories 'cause there's not quite enough snow that's gonna fall to meet the winter storm criteria, but enough snow to cause visibility to be pretty poor."

Anyone leaving late in the afternoon for work will probably be driving in less than pleasant conditions. - Justin Boudreau

A winter storm watch is issued when blowing snow is expected, as well as total snowfall topping 15 centimetres, said Boudreau, who added the current forecast is between 10 to 15 centimetres.

"The best chance you have of seeing 15 centimetres is down in the Cape Race area," he said. "Elsewhere it's closer to 10, and then closer to five on the western Avalon."

Light snow to start, getting heavier into the evening

Snow will begin mid-morning, he said.

"It's starting to show up on the radar to the south, so that's good. The storm isn't fictitious, in that case," he said, chuckling. "So mid-morning it begins on the south coast and 11 a.m., near noon, it should begin as light snow in metro and for the rest of the Avalon, and then it gets a little bit heavier around 1 or 3 p.m."

The snow could cause some problems for the afternoon commute.

"Anyone leaving late in the afternoon for work will probably be driving in less than pleasant conditions," he said.

The heaviest snow will be late afternoon, early evening, he said.

Weather clearing after midnight

"At least for two, three hours into the evening, it'll be continuing on. That's when the winds start to gust near 80 km/h, so that's when we're probably going to see the worst of everything."

The southeast part of the peninsula should see the highest winds, with the northwestern Avalon seeing about 70 km/h, but Cape Race getting 90-100 km/h.

After midnight, things should start to clear up pretty much everywhere, he said.

"There might be a lingering flurry or something in St. John's, but other than that it's pretty quick."

