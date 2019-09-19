First responders donating blood in St. John's for Sirens for Life

Emergency service workers in St. John's know the importance of blood donations. On Thursday they're participating in the annual Sirens for Life campaign with Canadian Blood Services and rolling up their sleeves to make donations of their own.

"As first responders we attend a lot of scenes and a lot of incidents where we see first-hand the critical importance of having a fulsome blood supply," said Ches Parsons, the province's commanding officer for the RCMP.

The campaign includes the provincial RCMP, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, paramedics, Eastern Health, the St. John's Regional Fire Department and Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

Showing up for an event like this is another way to contribute to a need in the community, said RNC Chief Joseph Boland.

"This is another way, as law enforcement and first responders, that we can give back to the community," Boland said.

St. John's fire Chief Sherry Colford was among the first responders donating blood on Thursday. (Provided by Canadian Blood Services)

Local residents can support first responders by coming out and donating blood themselves, Canadian Blood Services said in a media release Thursday.

"The need for blood is constant, and emergency service workers often see the need for blood first-hand," the release says. "Just one person who is seriously injured in a car crash could need as many as 50 blood donations to help save their life."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNL</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/RNC_PoliceNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RNC_PoliceNL</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/STJFD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@STJFD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/EasternHealthNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EasternHealthNL</a> Paramedics, and HMP join together for the Sirens for Life Blood Drive. First responders saving lives on and off the job! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeCare?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeCare</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GiveLife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GiveLife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SirensForLife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SirensForLife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LifelineNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LifelineNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/xKP2x6BqVL">pic.twitter.com/xKP2x6BqVL</a> —@RCMPNL

Donations can be made until 3 p.m. on Thursday at 7 Wicklow St. in St. John's.

To find a blood donation centre near your location, or to make an appointment to donate at a later date, visit the Canadian Blood Services website.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador