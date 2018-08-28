Canadian Blood Services turns down offer to organize Corner Brook clinic

A pharmacist in Corner Brook is frustrated and baffled after her attempts to organize a mobile blood clinic in her community were rebuffed by Canadian Blood Services, despite a nationwide urgent call from the organization for donors.

"I think it's definitely a missed opportunity. There's lots of people in the area who would like to donate," said Janice Audeau.

"We have a lot of space in the clinic, we have a great big waiting room, we have a nice conference room upstairs, and our goal is to be a resource for the community. So I was thinking that was something we could do as a community event and contribute to Corner Brook and surrounding areas."

When Audeau called Canadian Blood Services, she was told a clinic would be too expensive.

"I understand that there's a cost to everything — you can't have everything everywhere — but if you're constantly asking for extra donors, and people are willing to help, you'd think there'd be some cooperation."

Janice Audeau says she had the space and time to organize a mobile clinic for Corner Brook, but Canadian Blood Services told her it was too expensive. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

Western Newfoundland has not had any blood collection sites since Canadian Blood Services shut down its clinic in Corner Brook in 2015, one of several closures countrywide. At the time, the organization cited a decline in demand.

​The end of services in Corner Brook came on the heels of a similar closure to the clinic in Grand Falls-Windsor in 2014.

Rising costs, declining demand

The only permanent collection site in the province is now in St. John's, with 16 mobile clinics that travel no further west than Springdale.

Canadian Blood Services confirmed it has reviewed the possibility of returning to Corner Brook with a mobile clinic, but a combination of declining demand and rising transportation costs means it's out of the question.

There is blood required constantly … but the demand for blood has declined on a consistent basis for six consecutive years. - Peter MacDonald

"Over and above the distance, we have enough clinics built in the plan to meet hospital demand. So we don't need to add any more," said Peter MacDonald, a director of donor relations with Canadian Blood Services.

"There is blood required constantly — there is a transfusion happening every minute of every day across the country — but the demand for blood has declined on a consistent basis for six consecutive years."

MacDonald cited advancements in surgical procedures and changes to transfusion policies as contributing to that decline. For example, only one unit of blood is now typically transfused to a patient at a time instead of two.

Canadian Blood Services put out the call looking for 22,000 people to donate before Labour Day. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

Use the available clinics

While Canadian Blood Services did put out an urgent call in early August for 22,000 donors, MacDonald said it wants those people to fill up spots in its currently available clinics.

MacDonald said the organization recognizes there are people in rural Newfoundland who would like to donate, but it's simply not cost effective at the moment for Canadian Blood Services to spend money sending staff out to the west coast and transporting the blood back to St. John's.

I think it's definitely a missed opportunity. - Janice Audeau

"The further that we travel for the mobiles, the more costly they become," he said.

Canadian Blood Services is reliant on the approximately four per cent of Canadians who do donate blood. For the time being, Audeau won't be one of them.

"It's just not feasible for me to drive seven hours, donate blood, and then come back," she said.

