Trucking association director says blockades aren't affecting Atlantic region's supply chain

Jean-Marc Picard, the executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association. He said if a blockade were to form on an Atlantic Canada border crossing, "then we would see some major, major impacts." (CBC)

Blockades at points along the border between Canada and the U.S. are straining the already-struggling supply chain, but the executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association says it shouldn't cause too much trouble for Atlantic Canada just yet.

"Right now for us, we're not that impacted, but it could easily turn around in a moment," said Jean-Marc Picard.

Picard said blockades, like the one on Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, haven't impacted the Atlantic provinces very much, as that route is primarily used for the transportation of automotive parts.

He said supply chain issues could be felt if a blockade were to form on one of the border crossings used for the Atlantic provinces, however, like the one between Woodstock, N.B. and Houlton, Maine.

"If that one is blocked or disrupted, then we would see some major, major impacts here," said Picard

Anti-mandate protesters maintain a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge border crossing, in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 11, 2022. Jean-Marc PIcard said that blockade has mostly impacted the shipping of automotive parts. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The majority of goods in Atlantic Canada are brought to the area by land transport, Picard said, noting that many deliveries originate in the U.S.

Picard said resources are being put in place to ensure there would be no impact if a blockade on an Atlantic Canadian border crossing were to occur. However, he cautions that the situation could evolve quickly and there could still be trickle-down effects from blockades in other regions of the country.

"Most companies in Atlantic Canada will have trucks crossing the border in Ontario," he said.

"There's a truck that crosses the border every five seconds. However you slice and dice it, there's going to be impacts of some sort and there's always a trickle effect."

Picard said another factor is that drivers are only allowed to drive a certain number of hours per day, and their routes are planned without much flexibility.

"A delay of some sort can impact deliveries for not just that day, but for four or five days after that," he said.

Picard says protests and blockades are putting extra pressure on the trucking industry. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Picard said protests are putting extra pressure on the already strained trucking industry. He said it was a tough January with a number of storms impacting shipping routes and a small number of drivers were lost due to the vaccine mandate.

"It looks bad on the trucking industry," he said, describing how a vast majority of truckers are not participating in the protests.

"Ninety-nine per cent of the industry is continuing to do what they do, which is move goods like we have been throughout COVID… There's a small percentage that obviously feel different and they want to be heard and they want to disrupt the supply chain to to prove a point.… We don't support that."

Picard said there was a shortage of drivers even before the vaccine mandate came to pass and he said a lot of truckers in the industry have a message to send to the protestors: "We heard you, but it's time to move forward."

