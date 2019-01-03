Blizzard warnings come to an end in N.L. but another storm is brewing

As residents of Newfoundland wake up to snow for the second straight day, they can take solace in knowing there are no further weather warnings for Thursday.

Blizzard warnings were lifted overnight across the province, from St. John's to La Scie.

Gander pulled through the back-to-back blizzards in first place on the snowfall totals chart with 58 centimetres registered at the airport. About 46 centimetres fell in St. John's, while lesser amounts of 22 centimetres and 19 centimetres fell in Stephenville and Deer Lake.

Spose the bys will be rolling on to George Street, as opposed to off <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowmageddon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowmageddon</a> <a href="https://t.co/PykQWIYVzc">pic.twitter.com/PykQWIYVzc</a> —@kattieshack

Winds were intense across the province, reaching a high of 130 km/h in Bonavista for a period of at least four hours. Gusts topped out just above 100 km/h in St. John's.

But as one major storm departs, there's another heading in.

"It is winter, and we do have another low pressure system we're watching now," said Tabea Fiechter, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office. "Still some discrepancy, but there's definitely something on the way for late in the day on Sunday and through Monday."

For people in Gander and the Bay of Exploits regions, it's especially foreboding.

"They'll probably get hit fairly bad again," Fiechter said. "We're looking at possibly similar amounts to what we just had."

Air, road travel still an issue

As the snow tapered off Wednesday night, the temperatures dropped across the province, falling to –16 in Gander, –15 in Clarenville, and –11 in St. John's as of Thursday morning.

With wind chill, Gander felt like –27.

☀️ Beautiful but cold post-blizzard morning in Mt Pearl after 45cm yesterday <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/Uu9Cu0aMgU">pic.twitter.com/Uu9Cu0aMgU</a> —@eastboundberto

For air travellers, flights are still an issue, despite the weather calming down. St. John's International Airport had at least six cancelled departing flights on Thursday, including three to Toronto.

Gander was showing one cancellation — an Air Canada Jazz flight from Halifax.

Beautiful but chilly morning in <a href="https://twitter.com/townofgander?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@townofgander</a>. We're all shoveled out,ready for the next batch! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wxtwitter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wxtwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Gander_Weather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gander_Weather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/environmentca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@environmentca</a> <a href="https://t.co/enHpPMNZfe">pic.twitter.com/enHpPMNZfe</a> —@chisholmeric

The roads were also an issue Thursday morning, with police issuing advisories about the Trans-Canada Highway between Holyrood and St. John's. The Witless Bay Line was also shut down into the early morning, but has since reopened.

Several routes around the province were hampered by blizzard conditions, causing plows to be pulled off the road late Wednesday evening.

By early morning, most roads were listed as being in good or fair condition, although the Department of Transportation and Works warned of drifting in some open areas.

