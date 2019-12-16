Blizzard warning closes some schools, as snow spreads across N.L.

A blizzard warning for western Newfoundland and the south coast of the island has prompted some schools to close, as Environment Canada warns of snow moving across the province Monday.

Up to 30 centimetres is expected to fall in Corner Brook, Bay St. George, Burgeo, Gros Morne and up along the western side of the Northern Peninsula.

Winds will be gusting 80 km/h through the day and reach up to 100 km/h along the coast Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

"It is definitely a busy start to the week," said Todd Anstett, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office. "It's pretty much warnings everywhere, it feels like."

Schools in the Stephenville area decided early to close for the full day, while other schools on the west coast were closed for the morning, making the decision to keep their doors shut due to deteriorating conditions.

'Not fit from Pasadena to Corner Brook,' tweeted Bradley Anderson of the snow starting on the west coast early Monday morning. (Bradley Anderson/Twitter)

In western Labrador, poor visibility and road conditions also prompted schools to close for the full day.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its daytime sailings from Port aux Basques and North Sydney, N.S., due to the weather conditions, with crossings tentatively set to resume at 11:45 p.m.

Ok, I am working from home today. <a href="https://t.co/4l9fzBq3ne">pic.twitter.com/4l9fzBq3ne</a> —@arlenebw

'White Christmas'

Visibility is expected to be near zero in snow squalls and blowing snow, creating blizzard conditions along the highway into Monday night, with conditions expected to improve by Tuesday morning.

Anstett said given the nature of snow squalls, there may be some intermittent breaks where visibility clears.

"It might look like it's improving. Just know that conditions can rapidly deteriorate again once another snow squall moves in, so just something to keep in mind if you're travelling," he said.

Hampden Jct west. Tch. Reduced visibility. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/Oy10TAP1An">pic.twitter.com/Oy10TAP1An</a> —@dasandman1968

Wind warnings are also in effect for along the south coast, including the Burin Peninsula and the southern Avalon, with gusts persisting into Tuesday.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for parts of Labrador, from the Churchill Valley into Labrador City and Wabush, as well as in the Nain region.

About 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, with winds gusting up to 80 km/h continuing into the overnight.

A snow squall watch is in effect for St. John's and the northern Avalon, as well as Buchans and Green Bay-White Bay.

Anstett said conditions should improve Tuesday night, with a break in the stormy weather on Wednesday.

"But it looks like some snow is gonna develop late on Thursday for the northeastern portion of the island and that will work its way south throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning," he said.

"It definitely is shaping up to be a white Christmas."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador