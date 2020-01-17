Snow falling, winds ramp up, as blizzard set to wallop Newfoundland

With a blizzard ramping up for eastern Newfoundland and snow starting to fall, much of St. John's has hunkered down for the day, bracing against an onslaught of severe weather, including heavy snow and strong winds.

More than 75 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the Avalon Peninsula, by Friday night, while winds are expected to gust as high as 150 km/h in coastal areas.

Environment Canada has a blizzard warning in effect for much of eastern Newfoundland, as well as the Bay of Exploits and the Bonavista Peninsula on the north coast.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has closed a slew of schools in the eastern and central regions, while Memorial University, the Marine Institute and the College of the North Atlantic have also closed for the day.

Metrobus has cancelled its public transit service, while most flights are cancelled at St. John's International Airport.

The Marine Atlantic ferry service has cancelled its morning crossings between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L.

Here's a timeline of the snow for the NE Avalon. By midnight tomorrow there is a good chance we will see 60-75+ cm on the ground. Note those winds too. Sustained winds 70-90 km/h with STRONG gusts from 100-150 km/h for anywhere between 8-12 hours. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/YEinGuQIQ0">pic.twitter.com/YEinGuQIQ0</a> —@a_brauweiler

Winds picked up early Friday morning and snow started falling around 4:30 a.m. The strongest wind gusts will be Friday night.

The blizzard conditions are expected to persist into Saturday afternoon.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said Thursday that declaring a state of emergency is an option he's prepared to look at if needed, depending on conditions through Friday.

Meanwhile, the province has issued a public advisory, citing the possibility of "poor to near zero visibility," and warning of possible coastal flooding and elevated water levels. People are being asked to stay home if they can.

