Stormstruck Newfoundland struggles with cleanup, as military help ramps up 

A snowblower widens a road in St. John's Sunday. The effort on Monday will focus on snowclearing on narrow streets in downtown neighbourhoods. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

The state of emergency in St. John's continued Monday for a fourth day, with overnight blizzard conditions complicating efforts to deal with unprecedented weather.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow fell in the metro area overnight — with heavier snowfalls in other parts of the island — although four hours of heavy winds set back some of this weekend's efforts to clear streets.

With 76.2 centimetres in the storm that started on Friday and finished Saturday morning in a record-smashing snowfall, St. John's International Airport now has about 90 cm over the last few days, said Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Carroll.

At stations in neighbouring Mount Pearl and Paradise, snowfall amounts from Friday have topped 100 centimetres.

"That's quite a bit of snow for a short period of time, I must say," Carroll told CBC News.

I just really love these folks for their hard work. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/LXr0aPlH3y">pic.twitter.com/LXr0aPlH3y</a> —@McCabeMeg

All schools on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula — the most populous area of Newfoundland and Labrador — and many schools on the Bonavista Peninsula are closed Monday.

Troops from CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick arrived in St. John's Sunday, before the latest storm set in. Up to 300 troops from across Canada are being mobilized in a federal response that was authorized Saturday.

Some of the top priorities of the troops are to clear roads, attend to elderly and sick residents and ensure that people who need medical care get to hospitals and clinics.

The state of emergency in St. John's, the first one called in almost 36 years, means that businesses cannot open, and that cars are not allowed on the road. Some other municipalities also have similar orders in place, while others — Mount Pearl, Paradise, Portugal Cove-St. Philip's and Torbay — have lifted restrictions.

So, I’m not sure how this works with estimated winds, but we’ve just been in blizzard conditions for 4 hours. Which means we’ve had 2 blizzards in 3 days. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/buwq7xPNKU">pic.twitter.com/buwq7xPNKU</a> —@a_brauweiler

Gas stations are allowed to open in St. John's, although most pharmacies — which were given temporary exemptions on Sunday to fill prescriptions — cannot.

