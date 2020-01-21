Makeshift slopes, ice-covered homes and other post-blizzard fun
When the weather forecast gives Newfoundland and Labrador lemons, people here do their best to make lemonade.
Social Sharing
There are no shortage of amazing weather photos; here are just a few
CBC News ·
When the weather forecast gives Newfoundland and Labrador lemons, people here do their best to make lemonade.
After Friday's historic blizzard, which dumped more than 70 centimetres of snow on St. John's and wreaked havoc in the Bonavista and Clarenville areas, people made the most of it.
Snowboarders hit the makeshift slopes of downtown St. John's; shovellers who got tired of digging made themselves some chilly furniture; and when snow buried roads are buried in snow, people went sliding.
There is no shortage of stunning images of the epic blizzard. Scroll below to check out just a few images of the wicked weather.