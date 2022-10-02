Blinding storm gusts in this week's photo gallery

The storm after the storm. The power of Fiona still makes itself known on Cape Race hours after its devastating impact on the other side of Newfoundland. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

It's been a week of recovery for the province, with many trying to find solace in a quiet moment after the devastation of post-tropical storm Fiona, and our photo submissions certainly reflected that.

Enjoy a quick break with some breathtaking views.

The calm after the storm. Beaver Pond near Trouty on the Bonavista Peninsula is like glass. (Submitted by Evelyn Johnson)

The sun rises over Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Georgina Parsons)

Late September is apparently not too late for this bee to enjoy a tasty sip of nectar from some flowers in Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Barbara Harpur)

A beautiful fall sunset over St. John's, as seen from above the Battery. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

From the belly of the northern lights, Shelly Toomashie took this photo in Wabush on Sept. 26. (Submitted by Shelly Toomashie)

Jonathan Curlett says he had only 10 minutes to capture this gorgeous sunset over Conception Bay South but he made good use of his time. (Submitted by Jonathan Curlett)

It's harvest season, and the apples of Northern Bay are ripe for the plucking. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A friendly reminder from your friendly neighbourhood spider in Paradise that Halloween is around the corner. (Submitted by Colin Lane)

