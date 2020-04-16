Blind man says store clerks are infringing on his human rights

Jason and Kathleen Billard live — and shop — in Corner Brook. (Troy Turner/CBC)

A Corner Brook man who lives with almost complete vision loss says his human rights are being violated by businesses that refuse to help him shop safely during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm considered to be totally blind. Someone could walk right up to me and I would not know they are there," said Jason Billard.

Billard said physical distancing, which depends on seeing who is around you, has been impossible for him when he needs to shop.

"It's been extremely difficult. Lineups have been difficult and I'm encountering situations where store staff is actually refusing to help me," he said.

Billard believes that's a violation of the provincial Human Rights Act. He says stores have a legal responsibility to accommodate people with vision loss.

He has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

Billard agrees physical distancing orders are necessary, and notes that the health of his family depends on it. His partner, Kathleen Billard, has lupus, an autoimmune disease that puts her at higher risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19 if she were infected with the virus that causes it.

Billard also accepts that store employees and customers have a right to protect their safety, but he also said there is a solution that can satisfy everyone's needs.

"One store I was in, they put someone six feet in front of me an another person six feet behind me and they guided me through the store to make sure that nobody came within six feet of me," he said.

Not an isolated case

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind Foundation says it's heard similar complaints in other parts of Atlantic Canada.

"Canadians with sight loss are being discriminated against, refused entry to businesses and cut off from doing essential errands in a way that works for them. Simply put, many Canadians with sight loss aren't being provided with the necessary accommodations that they have a right to," the foundation wrote in an open letter to governments, health care professionals, police officers and employees of essential services.

Debbie Ryan of the CNIB Foundation said retailers can find solutions that work for visually impaired customers while keeping staff safe, too. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The foundation says people with sight loss should be allowed to continue to use sighted guides to help them navigate public places and shop for essentials such as groceries.

"When this measure of having to keep a distance was established, people weren't thinking about — or didn't realize — how that would impact someone who is blind, who is navigating with a sighted guide," said Debbie Ryan, program lead for advocacy and public engagement with the CNIB Foundation.

Billard has a message for store employees trying to observe public health orders.

"Speak to the person with a disability about a work-around. Don't refuse to provide assistance. It can get you in a lot of serious trouble, legally," he said.

