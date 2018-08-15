Blessed redeemer! Check out this now-viral piebald moose video

Move over, David Attenborough, Newfoundland and Labrador has a new favourite narrator for nature documentaries.

This video of a rare piebald moose has captured the hearts of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and it's not just because of the ghostly white animal in the footage.

Blessed redeemer! The piebald moose is great, but this commentary is fantastic. 1:34

"My blessed redeemer!" gasps the videographer as the moose takes a bath in a pond.

"I never, never seen the likes of this before in my life. And will never see it again."

The video was posted Aug. 13 and, so far, has more than 133,000 views.

