Protests resume at Blanc-Sablon ferry dock, as Quebecers demand bigger bubble

People living along Quebec's Lower North Shore picked up their protest signs once again at the Blanc-Sablon ferry dock Friday morning, for a second straight day of trying to pressure Newfoundland and Labrador politicians into granting them larger access to interprovincial travel.

"We think we're one community and we've always been like that. We depend on each other, and we also depend on Newfoundland, because very few of us travel to Quebec," said one of the Blanc-Sablon protesters, Melissa Lavallee.

The Lower North Shore has no road connection to the rest of Quebec, although there are flights in and out of the Lourdes-de-Blanc-Sablon Airport. The region was granted a travel exemption on June 25, so its residents, as well as the residents on the Labrador Straits side, could travel back and forth freely in the region, but not beyond southern Labrador.

The region has traditionally been interdependent, and nowhere is that bond more highlighted than the ferry, which connects Newfoundland to Labrador but actually lands in Quebec. As it stands, Lavallee and her fellow Quebec residents cannot board it, and they want to expand their bubble to the rest of the province.

"Most of us go to Newfoundland for the summer," she said, whether it be for camping, back-to-school shopping, visiting relatives or just a change of scenery.

Blanc-Sablon's mayor agrees with the protestors, saying the pandemic travel restrictions have caused deep divides in what was previously a united area.

"Instead of pulling communities together when you have a crisis, it's sort of separated the communities," said Mayor Wanda Beaudoin. "I find this sad."

No 'free-for-all' says NL MHA

But Cartwright- L'Anse au Clair MHA Lisa Dempster is standing firm on the province's decision to keep the area's travel contained.

"Nothing is being looked at or re-evaluated at this time," she said.

Dempster said the initial travel allowances for Labrador — which also allows Labrador West and Fermont, Que., residents to cross that border — came only after Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, took a long look at the situation with public health top of mind.

"She did not open a free-for-all. She made a very calculated and careful decision," said Dempster.

We're just fighting for something we believe in. - Melissa Lavallee

Twenty or so protesters spent Thursday at the boarding area of the Qajaq W, which Dempster said caused travel disruptions.

"There was some delays yesterday, and that's really unfortunate," she said, although the protesters disagree that much harm was caused.

"Its a peaceful protest. We've not been rude to anyone," said Lavallee, adding the protesters let the ferry cross at a traveller's request.

Petition the politicians

A better tactic for attention, said Dempster, would be through bureaucratic channels.

"I would encourage those who are frustrated, reach out to your representative. Maybe have your representative sit down and talk with the leadership in this province. I believe that would be a more effective way to resolve the situation," Dempster told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Beaudoin said she has already been doing that, having spoken to L'Anse au Clair Mayor Chad Letto several times.

"I was under the impression that he reached out to [Dempster]," Beaudoin said.

She said other Quebec politicians were also involved in talks in trying to push the file forward.

In the meantime, Lavallee said the protesters will continue to be vocal about travel expansion.

"I don't think we're here to hurt anyone. We're just fighting for something we believe in," she said.

Quebec's Lower North Shore totals about 5,000 residents, and has not seen a single case of COVID-19 during the pandemic. As of Thursday's briefing, Newfoundland and Labrador had one active case in the province, in its Eastern Health region on the island.

Lower North Shore residents can apply for special exemption permits for further travel into Newfoundland and Labrador beyond the Labrador Straits area, as can any residents outside the Atlantic bubble.

However, residents of the Atlantic bubble are allowed to dip into Quebec in order to drive between New Brunswick and Labrador West without self-isolating, according to Labrador West MHA Jordan Brown.

In a Facebook post, Brown said he received clarification from the chief medical officer of health that gives the OK for that travel through Quebec, as long as that commute takes less than 24 hours and includes minimal stops.

