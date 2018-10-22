At the Labrador border, Blanc-Sablon has a very different set of pandemic rules

It's just two kilometres from the Labrador border, but residents of Blanc-Sablon, Que., are living under a very different set of COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

Mayor Wanda Beaudoin says Blanc-Sablon is far removed from Quebec's larger cities and hot spots, but her community is still under a provincewide curfew that came into effect Saturday night in an effort to curb the rising number of cases.

"Most people respected the curfew. On Saturday night I was in my window — I have a view of the main road leading in through town — and I'm telling you there was no traffic, none whatsoever, as of eight o'clock," she said.

"A lot quieter than usual."

Under the curfew, which is in effect until Feb. 8, only those with a valid reason — exceptions include medical and work-related reasons — can be outside from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

It has a tremendous impact on the health-care system. - Mayor Wanda Beaudoin

Those found in violation of the curfew could find themselves facing a fine between $1,000 and $6,000. In Blanc-Sablon, five Quebec provincial police officers will be the ones monitoring and enforcing the curfew, Beaudoin said.

As of Monday, Beaudoin said Blanc-Sablon has had only one case of COVID-19, back in November, so while Quebec's measures may seem excessive to some in her community, for now, it's necessary.

The big issue is the strain on the health-care system, Beaudoin said. If anyone in her community needs urgent medical care, she said, they will be transported to one of Quebec's larger centres, like Montreal, Quebec City or Sept-Îles.

With hospital beds in short supply as COVID-19 continues to strain the health-care system, Beaudoin said it's important to follow measures and ensure safety and minimize the demands on an already stressed system.

"I know many citizens in my municipality are very frustrated too, and I understand their point of view as well.… Most people are very respectful of the rules and all that. To have this curfew imposed, they're really frustrated," she said.

"However, we are in the province of Quebec so therefore those rules — I remember [Premier François] Legault in his press conference saying 'shock intervention' to try to really sensitize the population [to] the importance of doing this because it has a tremendous impact on the health-care system."

The Saint-Louis gate and the Grande-Allée in Quebec City is deserted as a curfew begins in the province of Quebec to counter the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

With the restrictions, Beaudoin said, people are still able to travel when required to use the ferry between Blanc-Sablon and St. Barbe, N.L.

"People are allowed to enter into Labrador; that's not an issue at all. If the boat comes in late, the people getting off the boat can enter into Labrador. That won't be an issue at all," she said. "People from here getting off the boat, they have to go direct to their household here in Quebec."

In the first few days of the curfew, Beaudoin said, residents of Blanc-Sablon are abiding by the rules, but she worries that as the weeks pass, the strain will worsen.

"I think that people are going to get tired of the curfew. I can see this happening too, because at the beginning the rules always seem a little bit easier to follow," she said.

"But as it progresses, I don't know what kind of impact it's going to have on the population."

In the meantime, Beaudoin said, officials in the area are asking Quebec provincial health officials if there are exceptions that can be made in places like Blanc-Sablon, where case numbers are different from patterns in the larger centres of the province.

