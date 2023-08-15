46 years later, this 1977 Canada Games gold medalist looks back on his historic race

As the calendar creeps closer to the start of the 2025 Canada Games in St. John's, one of the biggest heroes from the last time the city played host remembers a moment that launched his swimming career.

Aug. 16, 1977 may be remembered by some as the day that Elvis Presley died — but not if you live in the Tucker household.

"That's the day he won his gold medal and it was very big," said Keelin Tucker �— who is only a handful of years older than her dad was when he won the 200-metre butterfly.

"Every year we talk about August 16th."

Blair Tucker travelled from Ottawa, where he now calls home, to watch his daughter finish up her career as a Memorial University swimmer in March.

The last time the swim coach attended a meet at the Aquarena in St. John's was in 1977, when he was a fresh faced 17-year-old who won gold for his province at the Canada Games.

"Having the games here was huge," Tucker said. "Now we could stand up, perform and be on the map."

Blair Tucker stands on the Aquarena pool deck to watch his daughter Keelin finish out her Memorial University swimming career back in March. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Facing the standing room only crowd gathered on the nearly brand-new pool deck at the Aquarena, wearing red swim trunks, a tight white swim cap and no goggles, the teenage put together a race that people still talk to him about.

"Believe it or not, I still get it," Tucker said.

"We are all a different hair colour now but they go, 'I was there that day' and I'm going 'wow."

Twenty-five-year-old Keelin obviously wasn't one of those fans, but recently watched video of the race for the first time.

"I never knew how close the finish was," she said. "Watching it, I almost didn't know if was gonna win, but I knew he was gonna win. It was really surreal to watch."

The swim win help launched the elder Tucker to the senior national swim team in 1980, where he would become a senior national champion.

Nearly 50 years later, he recognizes how important the Canada Games are to young athletes ahead of its return to St. John's.

"It is a good stepping stone for kids to go from there to a more senior national scene. Get on the national teams, tour teams, he said.

WATCH | See the entire 200m butterfly race with colourful commentary from the late Ted Reynolds: Here is the entire 200 metre butterfly race from the 1977 St. John's Canada Games. Duration 4:07 17 year-old Blair Tucker takes home gold by 4/100s of a second.