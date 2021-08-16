Gander golf pro Blair Bursey aces the biggest win of his career to date

Blair Bursey, from Gander, finished first at the Sani Marc-Desjardins Canada Cup in Victoriaville, Que. (Blair Bursey Golf/Facebook)

Gander's Blair Bursey brought home the top prize of $25,000 at the Sani Marc-Desjardins Canada Cup in Victoriaville, Que. over the weekend.

It marks the largest win of Bursey's young professional career so far.

The 24-year-old golf pro, spending his Monday afternoon relaxing ahead of a busy upcoming schedule, told CBC News the victory had a sense of validation after dropping out of the lead at the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada kickoff event in Blainville, Que. earlier in August.

"It was great to get it done. It sounds cliche, but as a professional golfer that's why we practise, that's why we train," Bursey said.

"To put myself back in position in the next event and cross the finish line, it was a great feeling."

Bursey, who turned pro in 2019, said his game has been in good form for some time, but with the help of his team was able to work on some things — specifically making his swing feel the same each time he stepped up to the ball — during his off week.

The extra work helped get him to the top of the leader board once again — and stay there.

He said Saturday's round at the Canada Cup had a difficult finish, but he was able to push through and was able to get back to where he needed to be on Sunday morning.

Blair Bursey has a busy schedule ahead with seven Mackenzie Tour events and the beginning of the the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school. (Submitted by Blair Bursey)

Bursey shot 20 under par for the event.

"Obviously it was great to get off to a great start Sunday morning and to kind of validate that adjustment in the process," he said.

Looking ahead

The Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada is the country's top professional development golf circuit.

Bursey likens it to the ranks some professional hockey players have to climb on their way to the National Hockey League, though his eyes are on the biggest stage in golf — the PGA Tour in the United States.

"It's one of the top-sanctioned tours in the world, and it's getting stronger and stronger by the year," he said of his current competition.

With Sunday's victory in Quebec, Bursey isn't about to slow down. His calendar includes seven Mackenzie Tour events in a row and the beginning of the the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school, which is the developmental tour for the U.S.-based PGA Tour.

He said if he continues to play well, he'll be playing in an event every week until the middle of November, and he has a lot of support from home to keep him going.

"It's not like I'm from Toronto, or Montreal or a major Canadian city where tons of guys turn pro every year. There's a close-knit golf community in Newfoundland as a whole, and especially in Gander. And whenever I tee it up, I get a lot of support," Bursey said.

"So I know people are probably pretty happy and they're always kind of following along win, lose or draw. I certainly appreciate it, and hopefully everybody enjoys not only the outcome but the ride along the way."

Bursey's next event is the Mackenzie Tour's Osprey Valley Open in Toronto on Thursday. Bursey tees off at 10:50 a.m. NT.

