Blader ends record-setting ride with splashdown in St. John's

When Zach Chobotor unstrapped his in-line skates after the final day of a cross-Canada journey, he described the feeling with a song.

"If I were Alicia Keys, I would say: my feet are on fiiiiiirrre…"

Choboter's mission has been to earn an entry in the Guiness World Records book by using in-line skates for more than 9,000 kilometres, from Whistler, B.C., to St. John's. It was an epic ride, but he couldn't have done it alone. His sister, Rachel Choboter, made the trip with him from behind the wheel of the support van.

The siblings, who grew up in Langley, B.C., called their ride Blading for Bees. Zach Choboter says they did it for the adventure, but also to raise awareness of how human activity affects the natural world.

"Bees are such a good mascot for the environment," he said. "If we help them, we help everything."

When the pair crossed the finish line in Quidi Vidi Village, a coastal neighbourhood of St. John's, they celebrated with a leap into the Atlantic Ocean.

