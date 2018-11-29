More than 100 people looking for somewhere to sleep after St. John's apartment fire

More than 100 people are looking for somewhere to sleep Thursday night after a fire at the Rockcliffe Heights apartment complex on Blackmarsh Road in the west end of St. John's, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

Fire crews got a call around 2 p.m. and arrived a few minutes later to find a fire in one of the apartments, according to Barry Burke, acting platoon chief of the St. John's Regional Fire Department.

Nobody was home at the time and crews quickly put it out, he said.

The apartment was damaged by the fire, and the first floor of the apartment building was damaged by the smoke, he said.

Nobody was hurt in the fire at the Rockcliffe Heights apartment complex. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The fire also damaged the building's electrical and safety systems, the Red Cross said in a release Thursday.

A spokesperson from the organization said the building's occupants can't to return to their apartments Thursday night and that it's not clear whether they'll be able to go back on Friday.

"We hope to know by morning the building's status," he said.

An emergency response van is parked outside the building to help people find hotel accommodations, he said.

