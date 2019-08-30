Blackhead man grabs the bell by the horns to refurbish a village artifact

Ron Dwyer helps supervise the lowering of the refurbished church bell at the Blackhead Old Cemetery. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

When the backhoe finished lowering the refurbished church bell onto a slab of concrete at the entrance to the Blackhead Old Cemetery, a gaggle of spectators erupted in applause.

It was the last step in an operation to save a community artifact, a plan thought up by local do-gooder Ron Dwyer.

"I just had to step in and try and do something," said Dwyer.

The bell now sits at the entrance to the cemetery, next to a plaque commemorating the first Methodist church built in the country. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The cemetery is also the site of Canada's first Methodist church, built in 1769. It was the first in a series of three that were built before the 20th century, according to United Church documents. The third was finished in 1871.

It's thought the bell is from one of three churches built before the 20th century. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

While it's not known which of the churches the bell is from, there's no shortage of stories about it. Dwyer says he spoke with one guy whose grandfather said the bell was almost lost at sea during a big storm as it came across from England on a schooner. Dwyer says for a time — about 40 years — the bell sat upside down, being used as a flower pot.

Eventually it ended up in the bushes at the edge of Blackhead's historic cemetery, where earlier this summer, Dwyer figured enough was enough.

"The bell was about 700 pounds, so definitely needed help. And we got the help. It come out in droves," he said.

Sacred land

The bell was removed by Dwyer and his crew but that generated some questions from the community; the cemetery land is viewed as sacred.

What's more, while Dwyer has a reputation for fixing things, he also has one for selling things.

When questioned by a member of the community, Dwyer tried to assuage any fears.

If I sold that bell I would have been thrown right out of Blackhead. - Source

"I said to him, 'I'm not stealing the bell. I am just trying to restore it and do what someone should have done 50 years ago,'" he said.

Dwyer says he was even given offers for the bell but there was no question about what he would do.

"Fellas offered me four grand for that bell. I said, 'No, my son. If I sold that bell I would have been thrown right out of Blackhead.' And I would."

Once Dwyer cleared up any confusion, things fell into place and the necessary approvals were arranged.

Guy Bishop, the treasurer for cemeteries in the area, says a lot of people say the project to restore the bell was a very good one.

"I got Ron and them to sign this letter. And finally everything was approved after the fact," said Guy Bishop, the treasurer for cemeteries in the area. "So everything is perfect now — no problems whatsoever,"

Bishop said now that all is said and done, people are happy with it.

'A very, very good project'

"A lot of people have commented, saying it was a very, very good project," he said.

After a couple coats of paint and the construction of a new stand for the bell, the local community held an ATV parade to commemorate the artifact's rebirth.

Looking back, Dwyer said his motivation for the whole thing was simple.

Dwyer says he's glad to see the church bell back where it belongs on the Methodist site. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

"The ironic part is I'm a Catholic. I'm married to a United Church missus here. It don't make no difference to me. Religion makes no difference. I'm pitching to help someone out. That's the way I am."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador