Local Christmas special with actor in blackface condemned as 'disgusting and astonishing'

Memorial University's Black Students' Association is blasting a video recently uploaded by a local film company featuring a character in blackface.

"It is incredibly disgusting and astonishing that this issue is still prevalent in 2018," said the association in a statement today.

"Performing in blackface of any kind is racist, regardless of intention."

The Black Students' Association at Memorial University has condemned the video as 'disgusting.' (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Big Jib Productions, a film company based in St. John's, uploaded the clip on Facebook on Tuesday evening promoting what appears to be a comedy special, Flower Hill: The Best Christmas Ever.

Kent Brown is the actor who appears in blackface, as a character named Omar. At one point in the video the other characters — all white men — refer to Omar as the "black stranger."

"This 'film' blatantly runs contrary to the diverse and inclusive community that we know the province of Newfoundland is trying to build, though there is clearly work to be done if a self-styled 'production company' believes this is OK," reads the statement from the association.

After CBC contacted the production company, the video was removed from the group's Facebook page.

Video shot 10 years ago

CBC has also reached out to Brown, and several other cast members, including Greg Malone and Donny Love.

Malone said the video was shot about 10 years ago. He declined to comment on it for now, saying he wasn't aware people were taking offence to it.

Several of the actors who appear in the trailer were part of the TV series George Street TV.

The fact that is used in any instance is just lazy and insensitive. - MUN's Black Students' Association

"There are many black actors available, including here in Newfoundland and Labrador, to portray black characters in film and on stage," said the association's statement.

"The fact that it is used in any instance is just lazy and insensitive."