Overdue seal hunter from Black Tickle found dead

A man who was reported overdue while out seal hunting in southern Labrador was found dead, but did not go through the ice, RCMP confirm.

Police got a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday that a man was found dead in the water near Double Islands, a remote location about 11 kilometres from Black Tickle.

The 66-year-old man did not go through the ice, RCMP said in a release Wednesday morning.

Rather, he fell or otherwise ended up in the water, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is involved in the ongoing police investigation.

RCMP said they do not suspect criminal activity in the death.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador