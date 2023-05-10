Black Tickle residents in the dark after late winter storm destroys power lines

A late winter storm has destroyed power lines in the community of Black Tickle, leaving residents in the dark. (Jeffrey Keefe/Facebook)

A late winter storm on the south coast of Labrador has toppled hydro poles in the community of Black Tickle, leaving residents without power.

"We're lucky, we have a good wood stove," said local resident Laura Keefe on Wednesday. "It started up yesterday, and the power went after supper."

Keefe said she was worried about her parents when the power was lost.

"My dad has really bad COPD, and he relies on his oxygen concentrator to breathe. He breathes through a straw, and it doesn't work without electricity," Keefe told CBC News.

"Fortunately, my husband and brother went to their home and got the generator going. So he can have his oxygen and he and Mom can have a heater."

Photos posted on social media showed several hydro poles had collapsed by Wednesday afternoon. Power lines that were still in place showed heavy ice buildup.

Keefe said that some residents with land lines had also lost telephone service, and there were reports of internet outages on social media.

The weather was no better by late Wednesday afternoon, she said.

A winter storm warning remains in effect from Cartwright to Black Tickle through Wednesday night.

An additional 5-10 centimetres of snow is expected by Thursday morning, with wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour in exposed areas.

"Hopefully the weather improves and the Hydro people can maybe start fixing it by Friday. But this is not going to be a quick job," Keefe said.